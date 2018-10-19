NHL Season starts busy and many goals

|(Foto: Divulgação/NHL.com)
Writing Blog do Esporte
After a busy pre-season, the year in the NHL can already be considered promising. The teams show good rapport and some have already emerged as favorites.
The teams are divided into two general groups (east and west conference), plus four subgroups (Atlantic, Central, Pacific and Metropolitan). On the west side, Anaheim Ducks has 11 points (4 wins, 1 overtime, 1 loss and 1 overtime loss). Next comes the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche with 10 points each.
In the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs leads with 12 points (four wins, two overtime wins, two overtime losses but still undefeated in normal time). Behind it comes the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes, all three with nine points.
Check out the next matches:
19/10
20:00
Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers
21:00
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild
22:00
Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators