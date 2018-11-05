Nashville and Tampa Bay Lead Lectures in the NHL Season

Spent 15 rounds at the National Hockey League (NHL), Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning retains the lead of the West and East conferences of the competition. In their last game, Tampa beat the Ottawa Senators 4 to 3, with the decision taking place only in overtime.





On the other side, Nashville struggled to beat Boston Bruins 1 to 0. The team came in with 22 points, while Tampa lead the other conference with 21 points.





The teams are back in action on Monday (5). Check out the games:





Boston Bruins x Dallas Stars

New York Islanders x Montreal Canadiens

Pittsburgh Penguins x New Jersey Devils

Washington Capitals vs. Edmonton Oilers





There was also the clash between Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets won by the Ducks 3 to 2 after the overtime.