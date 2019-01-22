Koskinen signs three-year contract with Oilers









Mikko Koskinen signed a three-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. It has an average annual value of $4.5 million.





Koskinen, who could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1, is in his first season with Edmonton after signing a one-year contract May 1, 2018. The 30-year-old goaltender is 14-10-1 with a 2.78 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 27 games (24 starts) this season.





He has split time with Cam Talbot, who can become a UFA on July 1. Talbot, in his fourth season with Edmonton, is 9-13-2 with a 3.27 GAA and .894 save percentage in 27 games (25 starts) this season.





Selected by the New York Islanders in the second round (No. 31) in the 2009 NHL Draft, Koskinen spent the previous five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League, including the past four with SKA St. Petersburg. In 2017-18, he ranked second in the KHL with a 1.57 GAA and a .937 save percentage.





He went 2-1-0 with a 4.33 GAA and .873 save percentage in four games with the Islanders in 2010-2011.





In 31 NHL games (28 starts), Koskinen is 16-11-1 with a 2.97 GAA and .905 save percentage.





The Oilers (23-23-3) are in sixth place in the Pacific Division and three points behind the Colorado Avalanche for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.





NHL.com