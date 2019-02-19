Nani is a new player of Orlando City in Major League Soccer

|(Photo: Reproduction)
By Writing Blog do Esporte
The portuguese player Nani is confirm in Orlando City for next season on Major League Soccer (MLS). Nani will the 13rd portuguese player in activity on soccer in United States.
In 2018, the team of Orlando City didn’t make a good campaign in MLS. The team was last but one in east conference, adding 32 points. The Champion of MLS 2018 was Atlanta United.
|(Photo: Reproduction)
