Charlton takes the lead of Doncaster in access of the English third Division

The team of Charlton won Doncaster by 2 -1 in first match of playoffs of English 3rd Division (League One EFL). The match happened at opponent’s house who needs to reverse the board next May 16th.





Goals happened in the first half, with Lyle Taylor scoring on 32 minutes and Joe Aribo scoring on 34. Doncaster discounted at the end of the second half with Matty Blair.





The next game takes places on Friday. In the other playoff game, Sunderland have a 1-0 lead over Porstmouth.