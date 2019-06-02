Los Angeles and DC United lead the conferences in Major League Soccer

(Photo: Reproduction Twitter)

The teams of Los Angeles FC and DC United maintained the leadership of conferences in Major League Soccer (MLS). This Saturday (1), DC Drew with San Jose Earthquakes by 1-1. Los Angeles won Portland Timbers by 3-2.





Los Angeles total 37 points in 16 matches at West Conference, while DC total 27 points in 17 matches at East Conference.





Check the results:





06/01/2019





Montreal Impact 0-3 Orlando City

Atlanta United 2-0 Chicago Fire

New York Red Bulls 4-0 Real Salt Lake

Columbus Crew 2-2 New York City

FC Dallas 2-1 Seattle Sounders

DC United 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Houston Dymano 1-1 Sporting Kansas City

Colorado Rapids 3-1 Cincinnati

Portland Timbers 2-3 Los Angeles FC





Upcoming Games - Today





Minnesota vs Philadelphia Union

Los Angeles Galaxy vs New England Revolution