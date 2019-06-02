Los Angeles and DC United lead the conferences in Major League Soccer

|(Photo: Reproduction Twitter)
By Blog do Esporte
The teams of Los Angeles FC and DC United maintained the leadership of conferences in Major League Soccer (MLS). This Saturday (1), DC Drew with San Jose Earthquakes by 1-1. Los Angeles won Portland Timbers by 3-2.
Los Angeles total 37 points in 16 matches at West Conference, while DC total 27 points in 17 matches at East Conference.
Check the results:
06/01/2019
Montreal Impact 0-3 Orlando City
Atlanta United 2-0 Chicago Fire
New York Red Bulls 4-0 Real Salt Lake
Columbus Crew 2-2 New York City
FC Dallas 2-1 Seattle Sounders
DC United 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes
Houston Dymano 1-1 Sporting Kansas City
Colorado Rapids 3-1 Cincinnati
Portland Timbers 2-3 Los Angeles FC
Upcoming Games - Today
Minnesota vs Philadelphia Union
Los Angeles Galaxy vs New England Revolution
